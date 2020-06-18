MANILA, Philippines – Starting June 15, 2020 the Inter-agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) allowed fastfood restaurants and dining establishments under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) areas to accept dine-in customers, but only at a 30% dining capacity. (READ: Limited resto dine-in allowed in GCQ areas starting June 15)

While the dine-in option is back, it's safe to say that the experiences won't be the same.

Re-opened restaurants must adhere to the minimum health protocols enforced by the IATF, detailed in a Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) release from June 2.

From now on, restaurants must have designated safety roving officers to keep everything in check – they'll probably guide you on where to line up and where to sit.

Customers are not allowed to enter the establishment without a face mask. Upon entry, customers are required to undergo a temperature check, step on disinfectant foot baths, and sign a digital health declaration form.

Don't worry – staff will be sanitizing tables and chairs after every use.

If you're dining with a friend, you will only be allowed to sit face-to-face with a proper divider in between. Also, the tables and chairs next to you will be at least one meter apart on all sides.

Floor markings are in place to make it easier to keep your distance from other people in line. The floor arrow stickers also help guide the flow of other walking customers and staff.

Every restaurant will have sanitizing equipment readily accessible by dine-in customers, and your orders will be taken "contactless" from the counter or from your table. Restrooms will also be disinfected every 30 minutes, as well as order counters, bars, and door knobs.

Every establishment will have a separate service station for takeout orders. Drive-thru transcations will also remain contactless.

Self-service dining, like in buffets, are banned, as well as get-your-own utensil and condiment stations. Buffet restaurant Vikings, for instance, now covers their food stations with plastic shields. (READ: Vikings Luxury Buffet to reopen for dine-in – sans the buffet)

You will also be encouraged to pick contactless payment options via QR codes instead of cash. Cash transactions are no-contact as well, with payments placed on plastic trays instead of being handed over to cashiers.

You can eat without a face mask, but as soon as you leave your table, you must wear it again.

The Department of Trade and Industry earlier inspected demonstrations of how dine-in can be done with health protocols. The new regulations were based on these inspections. – Rappler.com