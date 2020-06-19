MANILA, Philippines – Local ice cream brand Papa Diddi’s is launching a new line of desserts – ice cream cakes.

Papa Diddi's "Sweet Origins" ice cream cake line stars 3 flavors, starting with the famous Tres Leches, a milky-sweet ice cream made with condensada, carabao's milk, and coconut milk, set atop a vanilla cake. Don't forget that drizzle of dulce de leche syrup on top!

Chocoholics might (or should?) gravitate towards the Choco Lovin cake – a rich, indulgent dark chocolate ice cream made with pure Batangas tablea and crunchy chocolate chips – on top of a chocolate cake.

There's also the Roasted Strawberry flavor – a creamy yet refreshing ice cream flavor with bits of real strawberries – atop a vanilla cake.

Each flavor comes in a 6x2 bronze tin can for P500 each.

You can get Papa Diddi's new items (and his classic ice cream pints, too) for same-day delivery if you place your orders before 1 pm via Facebook or Instagram.

Papa Diddi's reopened branches can be found along 168 Maginhawa Street, Quezon City, Pobstacion, Valdez St. Poblacion, Makati City, Eastwood Citywalk 2, Libis, The Block, SM North Edsa, and SM Southmall, Las Pinas. – Rappler.com