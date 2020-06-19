TAGAYTAY CITY, Cavite – The Tagaytay Tourism office released a list of restaurants that could operate again for dine-in at 30% capacity under Cavite's General Community Quarantine (GCQ), starting on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

So far, only 15 out of hundreds of restaurants, bed and breakfasts, and eateries have passed the safety protocol inspections done by the city health office, the business permit and licensing office, and the Tagaytay Tourism Council (TTO).

These 15 restaurants, which passed the Department of Tourism (DoT)'s guidelines and are now accredited under the "New Normal," are Balay Dako, Breakfast at Antonio's, Bulalo King, Casa Celina, Ihawan Republic, Leslie's Restaurant, Senior Alvios, Tower Ground, Viewsite Canosa, Viewsite Mahogany, Chowking, Greenwich, Jollibee Serin, Jollibee Crossing Mendez, and Kimchi Restaurant Serin.

Each passed the required safety protocol plan of the TTO and the actual inspection by the Task Force and LGU. The TTO has issued each establishment a sticker, certifying its passing the inspection with an updated business permit.

Based on the Memo Circular no. 2020-004 of TTO, all employees must undergo body temperature scans before duty and wear at all times proper food safety apparel like hairnets, haircaps, facemasks, face shields, gloves, aprons, and shoe covers.

Cleanliness within the premises is a must, as well as disinfectant mats at the entrance and a distanced table and seating arrangement. Restaurant establishments must put signages about proper hand washing and other safety guidelines.

All employees must observe proper hygiene and good grooming. Walk-in costumers must wear a facemask upon entry.

Buffet and salad bars are prohibited, while leisure facilities are temporarily suspended.

Seating capacity should at least be one meter between the customer and one and half-meter distance between other chairs and tables. Face-to-face seating is allowed, but only with a transparent divider.

Online money transfers are highly encouraged. Cash payments will be received via small trays.

Tagaytay is considered to be the second summer capital of the Philippines, with the first being Baguio due to its cool climate – a favored destination compared to the more humid areas of the Philippines.

Tagaytay is also a famous tourist destination, thanks to the views of the Taal Volcano and its surrounding lake. Tagaytay's proximity to the National Capital Region (NCR) is attributed to the tourism in the city.

Tagaytay receives a seasonal influx of tourists during the Christmas season and Holy Week, since the city becomes a pilgrimage destination with churches, shrines, and retreat houses.

In January 12, Taal Volcano erupted which caused businesses in upland Cavite to close. They began reopening in the first week of March and closed again on March 17 due to the total lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. – Rappler.com