MANILA, Philippines – Potato Corner has added a new item to its menu – flavored popcorn, freshly-popped and seasoned with any of its 3 signature powder flavorings: cheese, barbecue, and sour cream.

Each 125 gram pack costs P99.

As of Saturday, June 20, these are the Potato Corner's branches you can order popcorn from for delivery, and the areas they can cater to:

Tomas Morato (9 am-4 pm) - Marikina, Mandaluyong, Quezon City

UPTown BGC, The Fort (8 am-5 pm) - Pasig, Taguig, Makati

Belfast Fairview (9 am-6 pm) - Marikina, Mandaluyong, Quezon City

Las Pinas (8 am-5 pm) - Paranaque, Las Pinas, Muntinlupa, Manila

SMBF, Paranaque - (8 am-5 pm) - Paranaque, Las Pinas, Muntinlupa, Manila

To place your orders, you can call or text 09060050579 and 09473810359.

Select Nacho Mucho kiosks are also serving popcorn – just message their Facebook page. – Rappler.com