CEBU CITY, Philippines – Florencio ‘Entoy’ Escabas who was featured on Netflix for his popular bakasi (stewed reef-eel) died on June 15. He was 72.

Ginalyn Escabas–Tura, told Rappler on Monday, June 22, that her father suffered from acute coronary syndrome and died at the Mactan Doctors’ Hospital.

"It was around 2 am when Tatay Entoy passed away last June 15," she said.

Mang Entoy was rushed to the hospital after experiencing chest pains. He was already diagnosed with high-blood pressure and heart enlargement but took medication for these illnesses.

“We never imagined that our father would pass away since he was still driving around in his motorcycle. We were even celebrating our late mother’s birthday on June 12. He even gave me P200 the next day to pay for the celebration!” Tura said.

Mang Entoy, more than anything, was a father and grandfather who brought laughter and love to his family.

It was in 2019 when Netflix featured Entoy’s Bakasihan in the first season of the documentary series Street Food, making his town of Cordova famous. (READ: Cebu's delicacies take the spotlight in new Netflix series 'Street Food')

"Kapag mabuti yung ugali mo, tatagal ka sa food business industry. Smile ka lang palagi kahit walang benta," Mang Entoy, who started his eatery with a small stall in 2002, said in the series.

(If you are a good person, you will last long in the food business industry. Always smile, even if you don't have any sales.)

Mang Entoy was passionate about bakasi. He made it taste so good that local tourists and those from different parts of Asia visit Cordova, the town on Mactan Island next to Lapu-Lapu City, to try this delicacy.

Tura said that even during the coronavirus pandemic, customers would ask them to cook some reef-eels and they would willingly pay for delivery just to get a taste of this local favorite.

“We will still keep moving forward, even without mother and father, we will strive to keep Entoy’s Bakasihan running through the support and generous patronage of our loyal customers,” she said. – Rappler.com



