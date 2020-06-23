MANILA, Philippines – Makati City's beloved weekend Salcedo Market is officially back in business starting Saturday, June 13, after a months-long pause because of the Luzon-wide coronavirus lockdown.

Guests can visit the market, located at Jaime C. Velasquez Park, Salcedo Village, Makati from 7 am to 12 noon every Saturday. Heads-up, though – not all of Salcedo's usual vendor stalls are present every weekend, but you can always check Salcedo Market's Facebook and Instagram pages for their weekly updated list.

The vendor list still consists of fresh fruits and vegetables stands, frozen produce, bottled/canned goods, beverages, grilled food, and cooked food, and other delicacies.

Salcedo has put up new guidelines in the meantime: guests cannot enter without wearing a face mask, and vendors cannot operate without masks, gloves, hairnets, and caps. A limited number of guests is allowed inside the market at any given time.

A temperature check is required before entry. Also, a "no-touch-policy" will be in place, even for picking produce – just point at the items you want, and the vendors will help you out. Cash payments will be given via trays.

A maximum of two customers at a time are allowed to sit at the open-air tables and chairs. People will need to observe physical distancing as they line up in front of the stalls. Guests below 21 are not allowed inside. – Rappler.com