APERITIF cookies now available at FamilyMart
MANILA, Philippines – Local bakery APERITIF's signature chocolate chip cookies used to be available only through their online channels – until now.
Starting today, Aperitif's ooey-gooey cookies will be available at these participating stores: https://bit.ly/3ehkcIK. Come visit us or order online now! You may contact us through the following channels: Website: https://familymartph.company.site FB Messenger: m.me/familymartph Email: delivery@familymart.com.ph Call, SMS, Viber, Whatsapp, Telegram: +63 917 621 6758
Starting Saturday, June 20, APERITIF's hand-sized cookies can now be found in over 30 select FamilyMart branches around Makati, Taguig, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Pasay, Paranaque, Alabang, and Quezon City for pick-up and delivery.
The following APERITIF cookie flavors are available to order by piece:
- Classic Chocolate Chip - P180
- Reeses Dark Chocolate - P195
- White Chocolate Macadamia - P195
- Chocolate Chip (4 pieces) - P720
For deliveries, you can place your orders via FamilyMart's website, Facebook page, email (delivery@familymart.com.ph), and SMS at 09176216758.
Orders will be processed from 8 am to 4 pm for same-day delivery. Orders placed after 4 pm will be scheduled for the next day. – Rappler.com