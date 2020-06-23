MANILA, Philippines – Local bakery APERITIF's signature chocolate chip cookies used to be available only through their online channels – until now.

Starting Saturday, June 20, APERITIF's hand-sized cookies can now be found in over 30 select FamilyMart branches around Makati, Taguig, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Pasay, Paranaque, Alabang, and Quezon City for pick-up and delivery.

The following APERITIF cookie flavors are available to order by piece:

Classic Chocolate Chip - P180

Reeses Dark Chocolate - P195

White Chocolate Macadamia - P195

Chocolate Chip (4 pieces) - P720

For deliveries, you can place your orders via FamilyMart's website, Facebook page, email (delivery@familymart.com.ph), and SMS at 09176216758.

Orders will be processed from 8 am to 4 pm for same-day delivery. Orders placed after 4 pm will be scheduled for the next day. – Rappler.com