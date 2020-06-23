MANILA, Philippines – Tsuke-Men from The Grid launched take home tsukemen and ramen kits, letting old (and new!) fans enjoy a warm bowl of hot noodles and broth from the comfort of their own homes.

Each kit is good for two people and comes in 4 variants. For tsukemen (dipping ramen), there's the Gyokai (P840) and Spicy Gyokai (P860). If you're more of a fan of the usual bowl of ramen, there's Tonkotsu (P780) and Tan Tan Men (P840)

A kit contains noodles, broth, and toppings, all sealed and made fresh daily. Reheating and assembly instructions are also included. Customers can also customize their kits by adding tsukemen noodles (P70) or ramen noodles (P70), braised chashu (P100), or aji tamago (P60).

Orders can be placed via The Grid's website, thegrid.eunoiaph.com, or through by calling 0917 707 7459 or 0917 702 2534. The two tsukemen falvors and the tan tan men will be available beginning June 24. The tonkotsu, meanwhile, will be available for pre-orders beginning June 29.

The Grid is located at Power Plant Mall in Makati City. Orders may be picked up or delivered through your preferred delivery service. Orders from Makati and BGC can avail of The Grid's in-house delivery service. Payments may be made via their website, through bank deposit, or via GCash. – Rappler.com