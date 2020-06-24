MANILA, Philippines – Mercato Centrale, Bonifacio Global City's iconic night food market, has set up its own cloud kitchen so that its home-based vendors can still sell their goods to customers for delivery.

Through Mercato Favorites' website, customers can order from several home-based vendors selling ready-to-eat meals, snacks, and dessert, like Guagua’s Best, Señor Juan, Azaan Halal, Belly Monster, Bagnet Patong, Ube Cheese Pandesal, Thai Mango, Minute Burger, Aces Cuisine, Tipsy Cream, Maki Deli, Brotzeit, Julyan Coffee Spot, Rice Bowl Melt, Sharief’s Pinoy Favorites, CSE Meals To Go, Mama V, Chicago Pizza and Pasta, Black Kutsinta, Winger Chicken Wings, The Belle & Dragon, and BrownieLuv.ph.

You can also order frozen meals (which are good in the freezer for weeks; all you have to do is defrost and pop them in the microwave) from vendors Misuta Gyoza, Heat 2 Eat, Bites To Go, Chicken Pie, Pin Frozen Bestsellers, and Earle’s Delicatessen.

Mercato Favorites' grocery finds can also be bought from The Rice Bar, Lick Iced Tea, Kurobuta Pork, and fresh vegetables from Celia and Amy.

The categories are divided into cuisine, too – Filipino, Indian, European, Asian, and others.

Upon check-out, you can choose your preferred delivery date and time slot; you can do either lunch (from 11 am to 2 pm) or dinner (from 4 pm to 7 pm).

Cut-off is at 5 pm for same day delivery. Orders placed after 5 pm will be processed the next day. You can pay via cash on delivery, bank deposit, GCash, credit, or debit cards.

Mercato Favorites is open from Mondays to Saturdays. – Rappler.com