MANILA, Philippines – Frozen yogurt franchise Llaollao Philippines launched their first "froyo freezer on wheels" on Wednesday, June 24 – an easier way to get their froyo delivered to customers around Metro Manila.

You can order any of Llaollao's froyo offerings, as well as their new DIY Sanum Kit – a make-it-your-own kit with a serving of froyo, 3 fruits, two crunches, and one sauce of your choice.

As of Thursday, June 25, here are the Llaollao (prounced as "yao-yao") branches with their own freezer on wheels, as well as their hotline numbers for orders:

SM Mall of Asia (0917 680 5662)

Glorietta (0917 680 5542)

Trinoma (0917 712 7904)

SM Megamall (0917 1388 686)

Food District, Bonifacio Global City ( 0906 439 8354)

Alabang Town Center (0917 708 9614)

There will be a delivery radius limit of up to 5 kilometers from any of these branches, with a flat rate of P50.

Llaollao Philippines has also opened 3 more branches for dine-in and takeout: Robinsons Galleria, SM Pampanga, and SM Dagupan. – Rappler.com