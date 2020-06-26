MANILA, Philippines – Company Caravan Food Group Incorporated, the local restaurant arm behind cookie brand Overdoughs, rolled ice cream bar Elait!, and Raw Juice Bar, is offering the existing branches of their 3 brands for franchising, without a franchise fee. Everything will be at cost, or lower.

CEO Francis Reyes said in a Facebook post on Thursday, June 25, that their search for franchisees is not so much to make profit, but so that their PWD (persons with disabilities) partners, who make up a majority of their employees, can "still have a place to work and to belong."

The months-long coronavirus lockdown has also taken a huge toll on Caravan's brands. Reyes said they had used up much of their personal savings just to "stay afloat."

"I would personally vouch for all our PWD Partners because they are the most passionate in their work, have the most contagious smiles, and would truly take care of your branch," he added.

Franchisee applicants are expected to have the "time and passion" to be directly and personally involved with day-to-day branch operations. Of course, empathy for PWDs is a must.

Interested applicants may sign up via Caravan's online form and send in a letter of intent. You can also send an email to franchise@caravanfgi.ph.

Overdoughs currently serves the Good Cookie project, where a portion of sales go to the deaf scholars of Colegio of San Benilde's Deaf Education and Applied Studies. Of course, you can also support the cause by ordering from Overdoughs, Elait!, and Raw Juice Bar online. – Rappler.com