MANILA, Philippines – There's just something about a grazing box. A feast to the eyes and the taste buds, these curated appetizer trays can instantly spruce up any celebration – I mean, who can say no to cold cuts, cheese, fruits, nuts, and honey?

If you're looking for pre-made or customized grazing boxes and platters to enjoy at home, there are several local home-based businesses ready to deliver within Metro Manila, just in time for your next wine and cheese night.

CASED Gifts

Based in Marikina City, CASED Gifts is a bespoke gift boxes company that specializes in pretty grazing boxes, delivered with premium cheese, cold cuts, jam, honey, roasted nuts, crostini, crackers, pretzels, fresh and dried fruit, cornichons, and a personalized note.

You can get the box in small size for P1,500, and for P1,800 with an extra 187ml bottle of wine.

CASED's Big Box costs P2,200 and P2,800 with wine. You can also add more cheese or cold cuts for an additional P500. CASED also allows you to customize your own box's liquor and cheese – just send them a message and they'll give you a quote.

It's best to place your orders a day before delivery. You can order via SMS at 09159447558 or via Instagram.

Grazes by Mrs. Reyes

Mrs. Reyes' grazing creations are available in 4 sizes: Moyenne, Quadro, Grand, and in platter size. The 9x6 Moyenne Grazing Box is good for 2-4 people, and consists of 3 cheeses, 3 antipasti, a caviar cake, grapes, chocolates, grapes, olives, dried cranberries, almonds, and walnuts. It costs P1,099, and can be customized at that flat rate.

You can also add a bottle of Carlo Rossi red wine for a sum of P1,199.

On the other hand, her Quadro Box (P1,599) is good for 3-5 people, especially if paired with your choice of wine or liquor for P1,699. The Grand Box (P2,099) is a 9x8 premium black box good for 4-6 people, and costs P2,199 if you'd like to add wine.

If you fancy a wooden platter good for 4-6, Mrs. Reyes can also deliver one at P2,099.

The Paranaque-based business is open every day from 10 am to 12 noon. You can place your orders a day prior to delivery via SMS at 0977-078-3716 or Instagram.

La Platteria

Based in Loyola Heights, Quezon City, La Platteria can curate a charcuterie feast for any occasion, big or small. They have 3 sizes of platters available: small (P2,000), which is good for 3-6 guests, medium (P3,500) good for 10-15, and large (P5,500) good for 20-30 people.

Aside from cold cuts and cheese, you can also get a small platter of just cheese – the Cheesemonger at P2,000.

La Platteria is open for orders via Instagram from 11 am to 10 pm. Pick-up hours are from 11 am to 7 pm daily.

Apertivo Da Andare

For cheese, charcuterie, grazing tables, keto, and vegetarian platters, Quezon City-based Apertivo can deliver – just make sure to order 3 days ahead.

Apertivo's Minio Platter (P1,750) is good for 1-2 people and features two kinds of cheese, salami milano, nuts, dried fruits, crackers, and black truffle honey, while the Piccolo (P2,800) can cater to 3-5, and has 3 kinds of cheese, plus spicy pepperoni. The Medio (P3,800) can feed 6-8, and features 4 kinds of cheese.

The Grande (P4,800), which can feed 10-12 people, has 6 kinds of cheese, both meats, and two jars of the truffle honey.

You can order via their online form or via SMS at 09175004751.

Shop Italy

For your premium Italian cuisine needs, Shop Italy is a solid option. If you're flying solo, their Piccolo Box is perfect – it's a 250g box of cheese and meats at just P500.

The Deli Meat Box (P1,200) comes with a 500g mix of salami napoli, salami milano, ham, prosciutto, mortadella, nuts, olives, and breadsticks, while the Deli Gift Box (P1,500) is a 750g assortment of cheese (grana padano, smoked cheese, provolone) and meats (prosciutto, salami napoli, mortadella), with added honey and grapes.

You can also just get a Deli Cheese Box (P1,000) – 450g of brie, gorgonzola, provolone, honey, grapes, and crackers.

You can order from the Mandaluyong-based shop via their Instagram page.

The Grazing Home

Located in Quezon City (near Robinsons Magnolia), The Grazing Home currently offers just one size, good for 3-5 persons – their graze box at P1,500 each.

Each graze box is a premium assortment of cold cuts, cheeses, fresh and dried fruits, breadsticks, nuts, crackers, and Ferrero Rocher.

Orders must be made at least two days before your preferred delivery date. You can place them via their Instagram page.

Edible Box Co.

Edible Box Co., a Quezon City-based business, specializes in curated premium grazing boxes and platters with wines and spirits, as well as recommended cheese pairings.

Their Bonito Box (P1,950) is good for 3-5 people, and includes a half bottle of wine, premium cheese, two meats, chutney, gourmet crackers, roasted nuts, olives, cocktail onions, dark chocolate, and fresh/dried fruits.

The Mega Platter (4,000) is good for 6-8, and has two kinds of cheese, 3 meats, no chocolate, but includes truffle honey. For solo servings, the Exclusive Box (P600) includes cheese, two meats, and chutney, but must be ordered in batches of 6.

If it's just cheese you're after, the Say Cheese Box (P1,900) has 4 kinds of cheese, 4 kinds of crackers, truffle honey, nuts, and fresh fruits inside.

To order, you can do so via the online form, Instagram, or SMS at 09190088733.

The Cheese Mesa

The Mandaluyong-based cheese shop by Dindin Espiritu offers beautiful wooden board platters in two sizes: 12" at P2,500, good for 7-12, and 14" at P3,500, good for 12-16.

Each platter consists of 3 kinds of cheese (4 kinds for the bigger size), 3 kinds of deli meats, imported crackers, grapes, strawberries if requested, and almonds. The 14" platter comes with honey and a dipper.

You can place your orders via SMS at 09177110721 or via Instagram.

Basquette

Among Basquette's customized gift boxes (they've got whiskey and coffee sets) is their best-selling Amazing Graze (P1,290), a grazing box of chocolate truffles, gourmet cheese, breadsticks, walnuts, red/white wine, and flavored jam.

The Greenhills-based business can accomodate orders made 2-3 days prior delivery. You can order via online form or Instagram.

La Mar Rosa

For local artisanal chocolate paired with gourmet cheese, check out La Mar Rosa's cheekily-named Nagmahal, Lumaban, at Nasawi (P800) box, good for 1-2 persons.

The Nagparaya Box (P1,600) is good for 2-3 and includes local chocolates, cheese, and jam. The Me, Myself, and I Box (P400) of simple cold cuts and cheese is good for solo diners, while the Golden Trio (P800) is good for a pair.

For Spanish-themed cold cuts and cheese (jamon serrano, iberico, chorizo, arbidey, idiazabal, brie), La Mar Rosa's El Galleon Box is available at P800.

Make sure to order from the Novaliches-based shop two days before delivery via Instagram or SMS at 09178717378.

By The Plattr

For customers in the Quezon City, Mandaluyong, and Makati areas, By The Plattr can deliver platters good for just one person, two, and even up to 100.

Their platter sizes range from Personal (P1,300), Petite (P3,000), Intimate (P3,800), Social (P,6,000), and more. Each platter has a curated mix of cold cuts, cheese, fresh fruits, cornichons, cocktail onions, and dried fruits, best paired with La Tita's special sangria. If you're into caviar cakes, By The Plattr has their own, too – a 4.5" and 7" smoked salmon caviar cake at P1,400 and P3,000, respectively.

You can place your orders via SMS at 09178322793 or online form.

Lele Cuisine

So far, Lele's only got one prime grazing choice on the menu – the Pere Grazing Box, good for 2-4 people, for P850. It's got 3 premium cheeses, 3 meats, grapes, olives, dried fruit, honey, nuts, biscuits, and your choice of either Carlo Rossi or Yellow Tail wine.

Lele Cuisine is located in Quezon City, near the Tandang Sora area. You can place your orders via Lele Cuisine's Instagram page. – Rappler.com