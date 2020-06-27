MANILA, Philippines – Biggs, the beloved Bicol resto-diner chain, can now deliver the ready-to-cook version of their best-selling baby back ribs around Metro Manila.

Starting Wednesday, June 24, Biggs' Delivery is open for orders of their 500g, two-slab frozen ribs at P495 a pack.

To prepare, all you need to do is pre-heat your oven to 180ºC, and then put the frozen ribs on a baking tray. Pour Biggs' special sauce on the ribs, place the tray in the oven, and bake it for 25 minutes. Tip: Biggs ribs are best served with mashed potatoes, buttered rice, or steamed vegetables.

If you're planning to grill the ribs, thaw them first before grilling them over charcoal while basting it with the sauce.

Also available on Biggs' frozen menu are chicken longganisa (P349), chicken tocino (P319), and beef tapa (P299).

You can order via Biggs' Delivery's Facebook page or through online grocery store FrozenMNL's website.

The fast casual restaurant chain, known for their ribs, chicken, and burgers, first opened in Bicol in 1983 with the name Bigg's Diner. When they opened their first branch in Metro Manila at SM Fairview in November 2019, they renamed themselves Biggs. – Rappler.com