MANILA, Philippines – Milk tea chain Macao Imperial Tea is now offering a new "fruit series" of fruit juice-based drinks available in all reopened Macao stores nationwide starting Wednesday, July 1.

Here are the new drinks available:

Orange Fruit Tea - P130

Dragon Fruit N' Mangosteen - P150

Guava Watermelon - P130

Lime Passion Fruit Tea - P150

Dragon Fruit Zest - P130

Grapefruit Burst - P150

Mixed Fruit Tea - P150

Dragon Fruit Jelly Add-on - P20

Each drink is only available in major size (700ml).

They can be ordered for takeout or for delivery via GrabFood, Foodpanda, and LalaFood. – Rappler.com