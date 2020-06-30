Macao Imperial Tea launches new fruit drink series
MANILA, Philippines – Milk tea chain Macao Imperial Tea is now offering a new "fruit series" of fruit juice-based drinks available in all reopened Macao stores nationwide starting Wednesday, July 1.
Here are the new drinks available:
- Orange Fruit Tea - P130
- Dragon Fruit N' Mangosteen - P150
- Guava Watermelon - P130
- Lime Passion Fruit Tea - P150
- Dragon Fruit Zest - P130
- Grapefruit Burst - P150
- Mixed Fruit Tea - P150
- Dragon Fruit Jelly Add-on - P20
Each drink is only available in major size (700ml).
They can be ordered for takeout or for delivery via GrabFood, Foodpanda, and LalaFood. – Rappler.com