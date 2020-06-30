MANILA, Philippines – One of Baguio's City beloved family restaurants, Forest House, will be closing its doors permanently after 19 years in business.

The establishment announced their "last farewell" on Facebook on Tuesday, June 30, thanking their loyal diners for their support, whether it be just to drop by for a cup of coffee or enjoy a feast with the family.

"We are glad that Forest House became a part of your dining experience. But unfortunately, an era comes to an end," they wrote.

"We are more than just a place to dine. It was the warm ambience, the great service and the excellent food that kept you coming back. Forest House was a place to create memories," they added.

"We welcomed you back as you brought your friends over to share your experience. We heard your fun and laughter as it drowned the mellow background music. It was always a pleasure for us to have you come back," they wrote.

"We are grateful for the last 19 years. Each time you entered, we warmly welcomed you; and as you left, we thanked you and bid you goodbye. But this time we say our last farewell," they added, not specifiying the reason for its closure.

Forest House Cafe and Bistro was founded in 2001. Located along Loakan Road, Camp John Hay, the homey restaurant became famous for its cozy, log cabin theme (and warm fireplaces), plus its menu of comfort food – steaks, ribs, and chowders served in their signature bread bowls with paper quotes pinned on it. – Rappler.com