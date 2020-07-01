MANILA, Philippines – Mad Mark’s Creamery and Coffee isn’t just known for their affordable steaks – the local restaurant's premium, homemade ice cream is also a favorite, and thankfully, is now available in take-home pints.

Using only naturally-extracted flavors, real milk, and cream, Mad Mark's made-from-scratch ice cream pints are good for 3-4 persons and cost P310 each.

Here are the available flavors:

Half-Baked Madagascar

Chocolate on Chocolate

Cookie Malt

Caramel Clover

Bluebeary

Javan Hot Chocolate

Double Dutch

Single Origin Espresso

Rocky Road

Roasted Pecan

Walnut cinnamon

Strawberry cheesecake

The pints can be ordered directly from their stores for pick-up or delivery in the following branches:

Pioneer Centre

Central Square BGC

Glorietta 3, Makati

Stopover, BGC

Robinsons Galleria, QC

UP Town Center, QC

To place your orders (and to find your branch's hotline number), check Mad Mark's online order form.

Payments confirmed before 5 pm are eligible for next-day deliveries from 9 am to 6 pm daily. – Rappler.com