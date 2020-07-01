Mad Mark's ice cream now available in take-home pints
MANILA, Philippines – Mad Mark’s Creamery and Coffee isn’t just known for their affordable steaks – the local restaurant's premium, homemade ice cream is also a favorite, and thankfully, is now available in take-home pints.
Using only naturally-extracted flavors, real milk, and cream, Mad Mark's made-from-scratch ice cream pints are good for 3-4 persons and cost P310 each.
Here are the available flavors:
- Half-Baked Madagascar
- Chocolate on Chocolate
- Cookie Malt
- Caramel Clover
- Bluebeary
- Javan Hot Chocolate
- Double Dutch
- Single Origin Espresso
- Rocky Road
- Roasted Pecan
- Walnut cinnamon
- Strawberry cheesecake
The pints can be ordered directly from their stores for pick-up or delivery in the following branches:
- Pioneer Centre
- Central Square BGC
- Glorietta 3, Makati
- Stopover, BGC
- Robinsons Galleria, QC
- UP Town Center, QC
To place your orders (and to find your branch's hotline number), check Mad Mark's online order form.
Payments confirmed before 5 pm are eligible for next-day deliveries from 9 am to 6 pm daily. – Rappler.com