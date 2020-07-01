MANILA, Philippines – Vizco's, the Baguio City bakeshop famous for its strawberry shortcake, can now be enjoyed by Metro Manila customers via online shop Love, Strawberry's direct delivery service.

Love, Strawberry delivers Vizco's freshly-baked whole cakes in batches per week.

You can get Vizco's strawberry shortcake in 6" (P1,080) or 8" (P1,375) rounds.

Other Vizco's cakes are also available in 6" and 8" sizes – mango cake (P920, P1,120), ube cake (P920, P1,120), and carrot cake (only 8" for P1,610).

A 50% downpayment is required to reserve your order slot. The rest of the payment can be made upon delivery.

The cakes usually arrive Saturday nights from Baguio between 6-8 pm, so you can opt to have it picked up from their Commonwealth, Quezon City hub that evening, or you can also schedule a Sunday morning delivery via Love, Strawberry's in-house delivery team.

They also sell freshly-picked strawberries from La Trinidad, Benguet at P100 a tub.

To place your orders, you can message Love, Strawberry's Facebook page. – Rappler.com