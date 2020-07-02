MANILA, Philippines – From baked goods, baked sushi, to now, "baked samgyup" – who would've thought?

A rising trend among local businesses and home-bound foodies missing their usual dine-in samgyupsal feast, the baked samgyup is an all-in-one, creative (or crazy?) take on the popular samgyupsal – pork belly (samgyup) or beef belly (woo samgyup) slices and cheese sauce atop rice (usually kimchi), baked in the oven and then served with nori sheets to wrap a scoop of your casserole with.

Curious to try this filling, meaty dish? Check out these local shops that deliver around Metro Manila!

The Baked Samgyup

The name alone speaks for its specialty – The Baked Samgyup offers their take on the trend in 7" pans at P450 each. What's in it? Kimchi rice, melted cheese, and pork belly slices. You can also opt for beef instead (woo samgyup) for an additional P50.

Each pan comes with two packs of nori sheets for free. For extra nori, that's P40, and for a side order of kimchi, that's P70.

The Quezon City-based business is taking orders via Viber at 09778733441 or via Instagram.

Malinao Kitchen

Malinao Kitchen's two hubs in Manila and Makati can deliver their Cheesy Samgyup Bake to you – a pan of kimchi rice topped with pork (or beef) belly slices, nori flakes, cheese sauce, spicy sauce, and sesame seeds.

The small size of pork (P400) and beef (P460) is good for 1-3 persons, while the medium size of pork (P700) and beef (P750) can feed 3-6. Each pan comes with one to two nori packs.

Their samgyup bakes are freshly-made every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday – just message Malinao Kitchen on Instagram to place your orders, or via Viber at 09275303848.

Fluff Club

Fluff Club's Woo Samgyup Bake costs P300 a 7.5x4" pan, and features USDA beef slices and a special cheese mix. You can get it with pork too for P275 each.

Each order can feed two-three people, and comes with one pack of nori sheets. An extra pack costs P35.

The Cainta, Rizal shop is open from 10:30 am to 5 pm daily, and can cater to same-day deliveries around Metro Manila. For orders, just message Fluff Club's Instagram page.

WooSarapMNL

Marikina-based WooSarapMNL sells their "original baked samgyup" woo-style, meaning with just beef slices. It costs P450 a pan, and is good for 4-5 people.

Atop the rice is layers of special Korean cheese sauce, torched, marinated USDA woo samgyup, kimchi, and roasted seaweed. It also comes with two nori packs.

You can place your orders via Instagram or via SMS at 09178071638.

Bake That Samgyup

Quezon City-based business BTS: Bake That Samgyup specializes in Beef Bulgogi Samgyupsal Bake – kimchi rice, beef bulgogi strips, cheese sauce, and nori strips, served with nori sheets.

It costs P380 an order, and requires at least two days of lead time for weekday orders. You can also order from Mondays to Thursdays for weekend deliveries.

You can place your orders through BTS' Instagram page.

SomethingSomething!

The self-proclaimed "home of the first and original baked SOMEgyupsal," SomethingSomething! offers their spin in woo samgyup (P429) or samgyup (P399) variants.

The 9x6 pan of baked samgyup comes with a special cheese sauce, sesame seeds, and can either be made with kimchi rice or chicken and corn rice – your choice. You can also buy extra kimchi for P20 or nori for P40.

You can order from the Caloocan-based biz via Instagram.

Tasteful Korean

Located in Las Pinas, Korean food mart Tasteful Korean also serves baked samgyup (available in either beef or pork) for P480, good for 2-3 people.

Each order features kimchi fried rice, your choice of grilled meat, kimchi toppings, and sesame seeds, wrapped in nori. You can pre-order via their Instagram page. – Rappler.com