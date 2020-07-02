MANILA, Philippines – One of FamilyMart Philippines' underrated gems are their freshly-baked cookies, particularly their Chocolate Walnut and Oatmeal Raisin flavors.

On Wednesday, July 1, the convenience store chain announced two new flavors to the line – White Choco Almond and Dark Choco Almond – each one still at P42 a piece.

FamilyMart's cookies can now be ordered for delivery online via the FamilyMart website, Facebook messenger, or via SMS/Viber at 09176216758.

FamilyMart also started selling local bakery APERITIF's cookies in select stores starting June 20. – Rappler.com