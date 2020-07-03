MANILA, Philippines – When your favorite childhood candy meets a chewy, freshly-baked cookie, what do you get? Local bakery Kitchen56's homemade cookies, stuffed and topped with homegrown Flat Tops and Choc Nut.

The home-based bakery located along Katipunan Avenue, Quezon City, sells made-to-order stuffed cookies at P320 a dozen. Her cookies are a bit bigger than bite-sized, but not palm-sized either. They're chewy, doughy, and not overly sweet – the candy toppings do the job.

You can get a dozen in 3 assorted flavors, aside from the Flat Tops and Choc Nut: there's M&M, KitKat bites, Hershey's Drops, and white chocolate chips.

Kitchen 56's S'mores are also a must-try for the sweet tooth – each chewy, s'more square includes a bar of Hershey's milk chocolate and gooey marshmallows. One bar is more than enough to curb a sugar craving!

The S'mores cost P210 for half a dozen and P410 for a whole dozen.

And if you've never had a madeleine, now is the time to enjoy one with a cup of coffee – Kitchen 56's take on the traditional shell-like sponge cake from France is soft, crumbly (not as dense as other bakeries), with a hint of citrus to balance its mild sweetness.

They cost P140 for half a dozen and P270 for a dozen. You can even get them made with malunggay for P150 for half a dozen and P290 for a dozen.

For an on-the-go breakfast snack that's not too indulgent, Kitchen 56's Banana Choco Oats are filling enough to satisfy – whole oats are rolled into a sweet mixture of mashed banana and milk chocolate chips. Tip: tastes better chilled in the fridge!

These cost P110 for half a dozen and P200 for a dozen.

To place your orders, you can message Kitchen 56 on Instagram or get in touch via Viber at 09178550930. Don't forget to order at least 3 days before your preferred delivery date! – Rappler.com