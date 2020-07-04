MANILA, Philippines – There’s a new Shake Shack offering in town – and this time, it's made of chicken, not beef.

Shake Shack Philippines is introducing the new Chick'n Shack – the fine casual New York restaurant's famous chicken sandwich – to Metro Manila customers.

The Chick'n Shack highlights a 100% antibiotic-free, buttermilk-marinated, crisp-fried chicken breast alongside pickles, shredded lettuce, and Shake Shack's own buttermilk herb mayo dip made with chives, parsley, and thyme. Everything is sandwiched between Shake Shack's signature non-GMO potato buns.

It costs P250 for an ala carte order.

The Chick'n Shack will be available for dine-in and take-out at Shake Shack's Central Square, BGC and SM Megamall branches. The new item's release date will be announced on Monday, July 6 on Shake Shack Philippines' new Twitter page.

We'll be updating this story as soon as we find out! – Rappler.com