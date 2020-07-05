MANILA, Philippines – Adding to the growing list of ECQ "baked trends" – sushi bake, baked samgyup – is the cheesy nacho bake or taco bake – a fancier term for the classic nacho cheese dip. Nacho bake isn't exactly new, but that doesn't mean it isn't good – it's cheesy, meaty, and layered with fresh, flavorful ingredients.

Typically, home cooks have been making the nacho bake in tin pans, stacking layers of ground beef, pork, vegetables, salsa (anything goes, really), and different kinds of cheeses, blow-torched and/or baked in the oven until everything is gooey and melty. The fun is in the dipping, too – just grab a crunchy tortilla chip and dunk it in, scoop all those layers up, and enjoy everything in one bite.

It's a fun, all-in-one, shareable appetizer or snack that many home-based kitchens and restaurants around the Metro thankfully make. Here are a few local businesses to consider, next time you're in need of a cheesy fix.

Tacofthetown

Taco and nacho biz Tacoftheown just released their new Cheesy Nacho Bake Supreme, combining "your favorite nacho toppings" in a solo tray. Their version features slow-cooked beef topped with 3 kinds of "gooey, creamy cheeses" (nacho cheese, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese), served with a side of fresh tomato salsa and a homemade garlic-cilantro cream sauce.

A small tray costs P250 and is good for 2-3 people, while their big tray costs P450 and is good for 4-5. Each order comes with a bag of nacho chips.

Tacoofthetown can deliver from 3 of their hubs located in Caloocan, Blumentritt, Manila, and Fishermall, Quezon City. They take orders until 5 pm every day – just message their Instagram page or text 09153897138.

Flossom Kitchen Cafe

The local restaurant located in the San Juan neighborhood and near SM North EDSA sells their dine-in "trash can nachos" dish ala nacho bake dip style, in 3 sizes: regular (P950) good for 4, medium (P1,500) good for 8, and large (P1,800) for 12.

Their beef nacho bake is made from 4 different kinds of cheese, topped with bell peppers, and comes with tortilla chips, white sauce, and pico de gallo, both of you which you can drizzle and top your bake with.

You can place your orders via Instagram or via Viber at 09771070493.

Her Kitchen

Quezon City-based Her Kitchen's take on the trend veers away from the usual beef filling – she makes her nacho bake with barbecue pulled pork instead. The Tango Nacho costs P580 a pan, and is good for 3-4 people. Aside from the saucy pork strips, it includes layers of mango salsa, sour cream dip, nacho cheese, cheddar, and mozzarella, all torched together.

Each order comes with one bag of tortilla chips. You can place your orders via Her Kitchen's Instagram page.

Nacho Bake

Nacho Bake offers their beefy-cheesy specialty in 4 sizes: small (P550) good for 2-4 servings, medium (P800) for 5-8, large (P1,300) for 9-12, and party (P1,900) for 13-18. Depending on the size you get, each 5-cheese + beef order comes with at least one freshly-made tub of salsa and a bag of nachos.

Feel free to reheat your dip in the oven for extra toasty cheese! The home-based business is located in Cubao, Quezon City. For orders, you can message their Instagram page.

Nacho Mucho

Previously known as Nacho Bimby, the Mexican-themed partner to Potato Corner kiosks has also latched onto the trend – their own Nacho Bake is made with 4 kinds of cheese, ground beef, and pico de gallo, topped with slices of jalapeno peppers.

Nacho Mucho's Nacho Bake costs P350 an order. If you want it fries (because why not?), that's P400 a tray. Each can serve 2-3 people.

You can pre-order via Viber at 09060050579 or through their delivery website from 10 am to 6 pm daily. Nacho Mucho can also deliver via GrabFood from their Tomas Morato branch.

Cecilia's Gourmet

Based in Paranaque, home-based kitchen Cecilia's Gourmet's nacho bake is made with a special elote layer – the famous Mexican street-style snack of sweet corn coated in crema, cheese, herbs, and spices. In between are spicy, slow-cooked ground beef, tomato salsa, beans, onions, and cheese sauce, baked and then topped with cabbage and black olives.

Cecilia's Gourmet sells her nacho bake for P550, which includes a 200g bag of nacho chips, that can serve 3-4 people. You can place your orders through Instagram.

Baked Taco PH

Baked Taco's freshly-baked beef taco tray comes with 12 homemade soft tortillas (a change from the usual crunchy nacho chips), and costs P680 for a party-sized tray, good for 4-6 people.

You can also get the smaller Taco Duo (P300), which can serve two. The Quezon City-based biz can take your orders until 5 pm every day – just text 09065845527 for your orders, or visit Baked Taco's Instagram page.

Good Carbs MNL

For cheesy beef taco bake, check out Good Carbs MNL, a Marikina-based kitchen that serves their version at 350g a pan for P500. It can serve 2-3 people.

Each order (which includes seasoned ground beef, sour cream, and cheese) comes with 12 pieces of flour tortilla, homemade tomato salsa, and a homemade garlic-cilantro yogurt sauce.

For orders, you can message their Instagram page.

Nacho Macho MNL

Nacho Macho's "primitivo nacho bake" is a 3-layered nacho bake of ground beef, cheese, and cream, best topped with the fresh tomato salsa each order comes with. Their trays are available in 3 sizes – small (P580), medium (P880), and large (P1,380) – and come with a bag of nacho chips.

They're located in Caloocan. You can order via Nacho Macho's Instagram page. – Rappler.com