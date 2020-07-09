MANILA, Philippines – With a buttery, flaky pastry crust surrounding a creamy, sweet egg custard center – the crisp, slightly blistered Portugese egg tart is a sweet treat many crave for on its own, or paired with a warm cup of coffee.

Egg-cited for your next fix? Check out these local businesses and home-based bakeries that deliver their own versions of the pastry within Metro Manila.

GATS Premium Egg Tarts Manila

Owned by a chef and her business partner who worked in Macau (where some of the best egg tarts are made), GATS' freshly-baked egg tarts put the "premium" in their business name – the egg custard is silky with just the right amount of sweet, and the buttery crust is perfectly crispy yet flaky.

GATS authentic tarts are baked upon order, so they arrive still fresh and warm from their branch in Teachers Village, Quezon City. A box costs P250 for 6 pieces.

Their newest offering, Ube Egg Tarts, are also available in a box of 6 for P280. You can place your orders via GATS' Instagram page (They also have a branch in Pampanga, so make sure it's the Manila one you order from)!

Baked Puff PH

Located near BF Homes, Quezon City, Baked Puff PH serves their own creamy, flaky egg tarts in two sizes: in boxes of 6 for P260 and in boxes of 12 for P500.

Just make sure to order at least two days before! Baked Puff can deliver from Thursdays to Sundays. You can place your order via Instagram.

Tarts Tita

The home-based bakery makes their egg tarts in small batches to ensure quality, freshly-baked treats everytime. Tarts Tita sells their classic flavor at P250 a box for 6 pieces, and their ube flavor (made with real ube halaya) for P275 at 6 pieces.

They're based in Paco, Manila. You can order via SMS at 09228518880 or via Instagram.

Sunny Side Up PH

Serving "egg-cellent goods" for their "eggs-traspecial customers," Sunny Side Up PH offers their egg tarts in boxes of 9 for P500 each, baked fresh daily. BTW: They also serve egg pies.

They're best toasted in the oven for 5 minutes, or chilled in the fridge before consuming.

Sunny Side Up is located near Sta. Mesa, Quezon City. They can deliver from Tuesdays to Saturdays – just place your orders on their Instagram page or via SMS at 09954578456.

Lord Stow’s Bakery

The local franchise of Macau's original bakery, Lord Stow's sells their signature specialty in boxes of 4 (P190), of 6 (P280), and of 12 (P550).

Their branches in Banawe, Ongpin, Tomas Morato, Robinsons Magnolia, and Market! Market! are currently open for takeout or delivery orders from Mondays to Saturdays, 10 am to 6 pm. Just send Lord Stow's Instagram page a message!

Pocketbean Cafe

For handmade classic egg tarts, Pocketbean Cafe can deliver – one box of 6 costs P300, while one box of 12 costs P600.

They also have an Ube Queso variant for P300 a box of 6 and P600 a box of 12.

Make sure to order at least a day ahead, and only from 9 am to 9 pm daily. Pocketbean is located in Corinthian Gardens, Quezon City, so they can only deliver to Pasig, Mandaluyong, San Juan, Ortigas, and select areas of Quezon City.

Deliveries are sent out after 2 pm. You can message their Instagram page for orders.

Blissful Bakes

Based in Binondo, Manila, Blissful Bakes offers half a dozen of egg tarts for P240 a box.

They also sell mini cheesecakes. A one-two day lead time is required per order. You can message Blissful Bakes' on Instagram.

Crust MNL

Freshly baked every day, Crust MNL's egg tarts sell for P240 per box of 6.

You can order from the Caloocan-based home business via Instagram DM. – Rappler.com