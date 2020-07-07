MANILA, Philippines – J.CO Donuts & Coffee is currently offering a new flavor line of donuts and drinks – the Orange Chocolate series – available in select stores nationwide.

The doughnut chain's new Orange Chocolate Donut (P45) features an orange-flavored filling inside, with a chocolate glaze on top, finished off with orange icing and chocolate shavings.

For beverage options, there are two – the Hot Chocolate Orange (P130) and the Iced Chocolate Orange (P130), made with an icy chocolate base, whipped cream, orange syrup, and choco shavings.

J.CO's new items are available for pre-order from select reopened branches or via GrabFood. You can get in touch with your preferred J.CO store via their hotline number list posted on Facebook. – Rappler.com