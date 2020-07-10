MANILA, Philippines – Your weekly purchase of fresh produce could actually feed a hungry family in low-income communities, thanks to newly-launched online produce shop Gising Gising PH, whose #ShareTheGoods initiative makes sure low-income communities still have access to nutritious food during the pandemic.

Once a customer buys any of their 4 pre-packed boxes of vegetables, the same is donated at no extra cost to a family from one of Gising Gising's partner communities in Barangay Calawis, Antipolo and Payatas, Quezon City.

As of Thursday, July 9, Gising Gising, which was launched halfway through the lockdown, has already donated over 750 boxes of fresh produce to families in need.

Gising Gising directly sources their produce at a fair price from local farmers working in ethically-operated farming communities in Benguet and Quezon.

Gising Gising currently offers 4 gulay assortments at a flat rate of P950, each one curated to cater different lifestyles and nutritional needs. There are two sizes to choose from: the 3-4 kg small box, good for 1-2 people, and the 6-8kg biggie box, good for 2-3 people.

Their Gising-Gising Box is called the "Pinoy produce starter box" and is filled with a selection of veggies suited for common Filipino dishes – tomatoes, garlic, white onion, red onion, okra, monggo, eggplant, siling labuyo, siling panigang, carrots, leafy greens, potatoes, and sayote.

The "immune-boosting" Agimat Box includes vitamin-enriched vegetables like ginger, turmeric, kamote, celery, broccoli, cauliflower, saging na saba, assorted leafy greens, and carrots.

For those veering away from carbs and are looking for other starchy alternatives, Gising Gising recommends the Gerilya Box, which includes kamote, cauliflower, saging na saba, broccoli, assorted leafy greens, carrots, siling labuyo, and cabbage.

Lastly, the limited edition Bahay Kubo box is inspired by the Filipino song – you can find eggplant, winged beans (sigarilyas), long beans (sitaw), sponge gourd (patola), bottle gourd (upo), squash (kalabasa), radishes (labanos), mustard leaves (mustasa), onions, tomatoes, garlic, and ginger.

Take note: each box's vegetable selection may differ per week, depending on the yield of harvest and the availability of produce. Sometimes, when fruits are in season, Gising Gising might throw in something for free!

Gising Gising also believes in sustainable packaging – their produce is wrapped in either recyclable paper or banana leaves, and are delivered to your doorstep in a cardboard box or a wicker basket.

You can order from Gising Gising through their website (either as a one-time purchase or a subscription) until Saturdays to make it to their weekly Sunday delivery schedule.

They can deliver to all cities in Metro Manila, as well as areas in Antipolo, Cainta, Taytay, and San Mateo.

For more information, you can check out Gising Gising's Instagram page.