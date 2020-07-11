Antonio's Tagaytay, Balay Dako can deliver to Metro Manila
MANILA, Philippines – Two of Tagaytay's beloved dining spots – restaurant, bakery, and deli Antonio’s Tagaytay and partner Filipino restaurant Balay Dako – can now deliver some of their signature dishes and pasalubong items to Metro Manila daily.
Antoniosfoodlovers on Facebook is offering a variety of Antonio's ready-to-cook meats for delivery at 500 grams a pack.
- Beef bacon - P650
- Thick cut bacon - P470
- Smoked bacon - P470
- Bacon - P470
- Housemade meatloaf - P950
- Bacon slab - P470
- Fresh corned beef - P1,350 (1 kg)
- Corned beef chunks - P600
- Beef tapa - P700
- Housemade pork sausage - P350
- Housemade longganisa - P600 (1 kg)
Aside from Antonio's breakfast items, their dinner favorites are also available for delivery – Antonio's grilled smoked baby back ribs go for P890 per 500 grams. The order also comes with extra rib sauce.
Antonio's two-piece duck leg confit with orange juniper berry sauce has also already been cooked – you just have to pan-fry until golden brown. It costs P1,550.
The angus prime rib eye steak costs P650 per 100 grams, and is dry aged in-house for 40 days before freezing.
The duck leg confit, rib eye steak, and bacon slab are only available for pre-order.
Antonio’s housemade jams can also be ordered.
- Mixed berries - P350
- Pineapple jam - P150
- Banana macadamia - P275
- Mango jam - P220
- Orange marmalade - P275
- Strawberry jam - P400
- Fuji apple jam - P320
- Mango hazelnut - P270
- Orange almond marmalade - P350
- Pineapple cashew - P200
- Strawberry pine nuts - P450
- Raspberry vinaigrette - P395
Antonio's gourmet goods in jars are also available – there's the regular or spicy Spanish Style sardines in corn or olive oil (P250), gourmet tuyo with either capers or tomato sauce and olive oil (P245), gourmet bagoong with spicy chocolate (P180), with tamarind (P160), tomato eggplant pate (P260), spicy tinapa in tomato sauce (P275), and minced daing na bisugo (P400).
Balay Dako's best-selling Filipino dishes are also available pre-cooked in 500g or 1000g packs.
- Bulalo - P950
- Crispy pata - P800
- Lechon kawali - P750
- Marinated boneless bangus - P390
- Beef kaldereta - P550
- Chicken inasal - P350
- Pork barbecue (12 pcs) - P720
- Original sisig - P500
- Pork binangoongan - P410
They also have ready-to-eat local snacks and dessert.
- Piaya (12 pieces) - P200
- Biscocho - P120
- Toasted mamon - P100
- Pulseras - P150
- Otap - P130
- Garlic toast bread - P130
- Jacobina - P50
- Paborita - P50
- Hopia onion - P100
- Hopia sesame - P120
- Tajada - P60
- Lubid-lubid - P100
- Sesame cookies - P160
- Sesame barquillos - P295
- Raisin cookies - P130
Availability of items will depend per day.
You can place your orders via Viber at 09175262288 or via Antoniofoodlovers' Facebook page.
Delivery is on a day-to-day basis – just check if your area is within their in-house delivery range, or you can opt to have your orders picked up from their hub in Loyola Heights, Quezon City.
Payment can be done via online transfer through BPI, BDO, or Gcash. Cash is also accepted upon pickup. – Rappler.com