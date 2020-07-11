MANILA, Philippines – Two of Tagaytay's beloved dining spots – restaurant, bakery, and deli Antonio’s Tagaytay and partner Filipino restaurant Balay Dako – can now deliver some of their signature dishes and pasalubong items to Metro Manila daily.

Antoniosfoodlovers on Facebook is offering a variety of Antonio's ready-to-cook meats for delivery at 500 grams a pack.

Beef bacon - P650

Thick cut bacon - P470

Smoked bacon - P470

Bacon - P470

Housemade meatloaf - P950

Bacon slab - P470

Fresh corned beef - P1,350 (1 kg)

Corned beef chunks - P600

Beef tapa - P700

Housemade pork sausage - P350

Housemade longganisa - P600 (1 kg)

Aside from Antonio's breakfast items, their dinner favorites are also available for delivery – Antonio's grilled smoked baby back ribs go for P890 per 500 grams. The order also comes with extra rib sauce.

Antonio's two-piece duck leg confit with orange juniper berry sauce has also already been cooked – you just have to pan-fry until golden brown. It costs P1,550.

The angus prime rib eye steak costs P650 per 100 grams, and is dry aged in-house for 40 days before freezing.

The duck leg confit, rib eye steak, and bacon slab are only available for pre-order.

Antonio’s housemade jams can also be ordered.

Mixed berries - P350

Pineapple jam - P150

Banana macadamia - P275

Mango jam - P220

Orange marmalade - P275

Strawberry jam - P400

Fuji apple jam - P320

Mango hazelnut - P270

Orange almond marmalade - P350

Pineapple cashew - P200

Strawberry pine nuts - P450

Raspberry vinaigrette - P395

Antonio's gourmet goods in jars are also available – there's the regular or spicy Spanish Style sardines in corn or olive oil (P250), gourmet tuyo with either capers or tomato sauce and olive oil (P245), gourmet bagoong with spicy chocolate (P180), with tamarind (P160), tomato eggplant pate (P260), spicy tinapa in tomato sauce (P275), and minced daing na bisugo (P400).

Balay Dako's best-selling Filipino dishes are also available pre-cooked in 500g or 1000g packs.

Bulalo - P950

Crispy pata - P800

Lechon kawali - P750

Marinated boneless bangus - P390

Beef kaldereta - P550

Chicken inasal - P350

Pork barbecue (12 pcs) - P720

Original sisig - P500

Pork binangoongan - P410

They also have ready-to-eat local snacks and dessert.

Piaya (12 pieces) - P200

Biscocho - P120

Toasted mamon - P100

Pulseras - P150

Otap - P130

Garlic toast bread - P130

Jacobina - P50

Paborita - P50

Hopia onion - P100

Hopia sesame - P120

Tajada - P60

Lubid-lubid - P100

Sesame cookies - P160

Sesame barquillos - P295

Raisin cookies - P130

Availability of items will depend per day.

You can place your orders via Viber at 09175262288 or via Antoniofoodlovers' Facebook page.

Delivery is on a day-to-day basis – just check if your area is within their in-house delivery range, or you can opt to have your orders picked up from their hub in Loyola Heights, Quezon City.

Payment can be done via online transfer through BPI, BDO, or Gcash. Cash is also accepted upon pickup. – Rappler.com