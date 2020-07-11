MANILA, Philippines – S&R Membership Shopping has expanded its menu to include milk tea offerings now, introducing 3 new boba drinks available in-store or via delivery.

The boba milk tea flavors include Wintermelon Salted Cream, Classic Brown Sugar, and Salted Cream Dark Chocolate, each one served in 22oz cups with tapioca pearls for P99 if you buy it in-store.

If you buy it from New York Style Pizza outlets, it's P109, but if you buy it via any of S&R's partner delivery partners (Foodpanda, GrabFood, or Lalafood), it's P119. – Rappler.com

