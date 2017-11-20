You probably have all the ingredients to make this Italian classic in your kitchen right now

It takes all of 30 minutes to make this rustic, Italian bruschetta. It's perfect for a healthy lunch or a filling snack!

CLASSIC BRUSCHETTA

Prep: 30 minutes

Ingredients

Baguette or crusty bread; sliced

Olive oil

Garlic

Tomatoes

Basil

1. Chop tomatoes, discard the seeds. Tear basil into small pieces.

2. Combine chopped tomatoes and torn basil leaves in a bowl; drizzle with olive oil.

3. Heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Fry bread slices until toasty.

4. While bread is still hot, rub them generously with garlic.

5. Season tomato-basil mixture with salt before piling on top of bread slices.