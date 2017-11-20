RECIPE: Quick and easy bruschetta
It takes all of 30 minutes to make this rustic, Italian bruschetta. It's perfect for a healthy lunch or a filling snack!
CLASSIC BRUSCHETTA
Prep: 30 minutes
Ingredients
- Baguette or crusty bread; sliced
- Olive oil
- Garlic
- Tomatoes
- Basil
1. Chop tomatoes, discard the seeds. Tear basil into small pieces.
2. Combine chopped tomatoes and torn basil leaves in a bowl; drizzle with olive oil.
3. Heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Fry bread slices until toasty.
4. While bread is still hot, rub them generously with garlic.
5. Season tomato-basil mixture with salt before piling on top of bread slices.