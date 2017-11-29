So good and so easy to make!

Published 12:00 PM, November 29, 2017

Make-ahead meatballs ensure that the family always has a yummy and filling meal waiting for them at home.

FREEZER-FRIENDLY SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS

Ingredients

For the meatballs:

500 grams ground beef



1 cup bread crumbs



1 teaspoon dried oregano (ground)



1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese



¼ teaspoon black pepper



¼ teaspoon garlic powder



1 egg, beaten

For the sauce:

3 teaspoons olive oil



3 cloves garlic



1 small onion

Pasta, cooked according to package instructions

1. Prepare meatballs: combine all ingredients and mix thoroughly. Scoop mixture by tablespoon and form into balls. Freeze until ready to use.

2. When ready, thaw meatballs. Meanwhile, saute garlic and onion until garlic is fragrant and onion is translucent. Add canned pasta sauce and allow to be heated through.

3. Add meatballs, cover, and simmer for 20 minutes or until meatballs are cooked through.

4. Serve over pasta; top with cheese and garnish with basil leaves.

– Rappler.com