RAPPLER RECIPES: Make ahead breakfast parfaits
This simple and delicious breakfast is great for those days when you're in a rush. Stick it in the fridge overnight for a cold morning treat.
BREAKFAST PARFAIT
Prep: 15 minutes
Ingredients
- Yogurt
- Mango
- Kiwi
- Granola
1. Chop mango and kiwi; set aside in separate bowls.
2. Spoon yogurt, granola, and fruits in a glass creating alternate layers.
Tip: You can mix and match your fruits as you please. Try strawberries and bananas, or crumble a bit of dark chocolate into the mix for those mornings you want something just a little bit more special. Want to have a breakfast on the go? Spoon everything into a tumbler and head on to the office.
– Rappler.com