This healthy morning meal is so easy to make, you can do it before you go to bed!

Published 9:00 PM, December 05, 2017

This simple and delicious breakfast is great for those days when you're in a rush. Stick it in the fridge overnight for a cold morning treat.

BREAKFAST PARFAIT

Prep: 15 minutes

Ingredients

Yogurt

Mango

Kiwi

Granola

1. Chop mango and kiwi; set aside in separate bowls.

2. Spoon yogurt, granola, and fruits in a glass creating alternate layers.

Tip: You can mix and match your fruits as you please. Try strawberries and bananas, or crumble a bit of dark chocolate into the mix for those mornings you want something just a little bit more special. Want to have a breakfast on the go? Spoon everything into a tumbler and head on to the office.

– Rappler.com