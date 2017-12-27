What to do with leftover roast chicken? Get creative and make some tacos!

Published 2:31 PM, December 27, 2017

Say goodbye to leftovers from Noche Buena! This easy taco recipe will be sure to please!

Ingredients

2 tablespoons cooking oil

1 cup shredded leftover roast chicken

½ teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon paprika

½ cup diced red onions

½ cup diced tomatoes

salt and pepper to season

sour cream for topping

cilantro for topping

1. Heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Add chicken and stir until heated through.

2. Add cumin, chili powder, garlic powder, and paprika; mix well until chicken is evenly coated. Set aside.

3. Make the salsa: combine diced onions and diced tomatoes in a bowl; season with salt and pepper and set aside.

4. Assemble the tacos: fill taco shell with spiced roast chicken and salsa; top with sour cream and cilantro.

– Rappler.com