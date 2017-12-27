RAPPLER RECIPES: Roast Chicken Tacos
Say goodbye to leftovers from Noche Buena! This easy taco recipe will be sure to please!
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons cooking oil
- 1 cup shredded leftover roast chicken
- ½ teaspoon cumin
- ¼ teaspoon chili powder
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon paprika
- ½ cup diced red onions
- ½ cup diced tomatoes
- salt and pepper to season
- sour cream for topping
- cilantro for topping
1. Heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Add chicken and stir until heated through.
2. Add cumin, chili powder, garlic powder, and paprika; mix well until chicken is evenly coated. Set aside.
3. Make the salsa: combine diced onions and diced tomatoes in a bowl; season with salt and pepper and set aside.
4. Assemble the tacos: fill taco shell with spiced roast chicken and salsa; top with sour cream and cilantro.
– Rappler.com