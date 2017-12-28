What to do with all the leftovers from your Christmas parties? Try this delicious sandwich snack.

Published 6:00 PM, December 28, 2017

What to do with leftover lechon? This Chinese-inspired snack is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

Ingredients

1 cup feft over lechon, sliced

3-4 pieces steamed buns

¼ cup cucumber, sliced into strips (about 2 inches long)

¼ cup hoisin sauce

Cilantro to serve

1. Heat oil in pan over medium-high heat. Place in leftover lechon. Cook until crispy. Drain on paper towels. Set aside.

2. Assemble on buns: brush both sides of the bun with hoisin sauce and layer crispy lechon, thinly sliced cucumbers, and cilantro.

Shot exclusively for Rappler at Viking Range Philippines in Westgate, Commerce Avenue cor Filinvest Avenue, Ayala Alabang

– Rappler.com