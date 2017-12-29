RAPPLER RECIPES: Fruitcake pudding
There's a fruitcake for everybody, they say. But what to do with fruitcake other than regifting it to another hapless friend? How about a Christmas pudding?
Ingredients
- 2 cups leftover fruitcake, cut into cubes
- 3-4 pieces egg
- ¼ cup milk
- 2 tablespoon butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon powder
- Powdered sugar, for garnishing
1. Preheat oven 350F.
2. Roughly chop fruitcake into large pieces.
3. In a measuring glass, beat eggs, add milk, melted butter, vanilla extract and cinnamon. Mix well.
4. Arrange chopped fruitcake in a 7-inch baking dish. Pour egg mixture evenly on fruitcake.
5. Bake for 30-40 minutes or until top of bread springs back.
6. Garnish with powdered sugar
Shot exclusively for Rappler at Viking Range Philippines in Westgate, Commerce Avenue cor Filinvest Avenue, Ayala Alabang
– Rappler.com