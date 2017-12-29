A new twist on a Christmas staple

Published 3:00 PM, December 29, 2017

There's a fruitcake for everybody, they say. But what to do with fruitcake other than regifting it to another hapless friend? How about a Christmas pudding?

Ingredients

2 cups leftover fruitcake, cut into cubes

3-4 pieces egg

¼ cup milk

2 tablespoon butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon cinnamon powder

Powdered sugar, for garnishing

1. Preheat oven 350F.

2. Roughly chop fruitcake into large pieces.

3. In a measuring glass, beat eggs, add milk, melted butter, vanilla extract and cinnamon. Mix well.

4. Arrange chopped fruitcake in a 7-inch baking dish. Pour egg mixture evenly on fruitcake.

5. Bake for 30-40 minutes or until top of bread springs back.

6. Garnish with powdered sugar

