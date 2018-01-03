RAPPLER RECIPES: Hamon and queso de bola fritata
This hearty breakfast will give you the energy to get back to work and keep on track.
Ingredients
- ½ cup leftover hamon, cut into small cubes
- 1 small green bell pepper, cut into small cubes
- 1 small red bell pepper, cut into small cubes
- ¼ cup white onion, minced
- 4 pieces eggs
- ¼ cup milk
- ¼ cup queso de bola, grated
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Fresh basil for topping
1. Preheat oven 350F.
2. Heat pan over medium heat, sauté onions until translucent. Add red and green bell peppers and cook for another 2-3 minutes or until softened. Place in ham and cook for another 2 minutes
3. In a bowl, combine eggs and milk. Season with salt and pepper.
4. Pour egg mixture over sautéed peppers. Cook for another 2-3 minutes before placing in the oven.
5. Place in the oven and bake for 15-18 minutes.
6. Garnish with fresh basil leaves before serving.
Shot exclusively for Rappler at Viking Range Philippines in Westgate, Commerce Avenue cor Filinvest Avenue, Ayala Alabang
– Rappler.com