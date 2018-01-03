Save a ton of fridge space by using up your leftover holiday bolas for breakfast

Published 12:00 PM, January 03, 2018

This hearty breakfast will give you the energy to get back to work and keep on track.

Ingredients

½ cup leftover hamon, cut into small cubes

1 small green bell pepper, cut into small cubes

1 small red bell pepper, cut into small cubes

¼ cup white onion, minced

4 pieces eggs

¼ cup milk

¼ cup queso de bola, grated

Salt and pepper, to taste

Fresh basil for topping

1. Preheat oven 350F.

2. Heat pan over medium heat, sauté onions until translucent. Add red and green bell peppers and cook for another 2-3 minutes or until softened. Place in ham and cook for another 2 minutes

3. In a bowl, combine eggs and milk. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Pour egg mixture over sautéed peppers. Cook for another 2-3 minutes before placing in the oven.

5. Place in the oven and bake for 15-18 minutes.

6. Garnish with fresh basil leaves before serving.

Shot exclusively for Rappler at Viking Range Philippines in Westgate, Commerce Avenue cor Filinvest Avenue, Ayala Alabang

– Rappler.com