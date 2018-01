Another great breakfast idea using leftovers from your holiday feasts

Published 9:08 PM, January 04, 2018

Love ensaymada? You'll flip over this recipe!

Ingredients

3 leftover ensaymadas

2 eggs

½ cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon cinnamon powder

3 tablespoons butter

honey or pancake syrup

strawberries or other fresh fruits

1. Flatten leftover ensaymadas; set aside.

2. Whisk together eggs, milk, vanilla, and cinnamon in a bowl. Transfer to a shallow container.

3. Dip flattened ensaymadas into milk mixture before frying in butter until brown on both sides.

4. Serve with strawberries and pancake syrup.

Shot exclusively for Rappler at Viking Range Philippines in Westgate, Commerce Avenue cor Filinvest Avenue, Ayala Alabang

