RAPPLER RECIPES: Lechon Gising Gising
A great alternative to the usual kawali and paksiw leftover lechon is made into is this comforting down-home dish.
Ingredients
- 1 cup left over lechon, finely minced
- 1 tablespoon oil for frying
- 1 teaspoon shrimp paste
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ cup white onions, minced
- 1 cup baguio beans, sliced (about 2 inches long)
- 2 pieces red chilies, minced
- 1 cup coconut milk
- Salt and pepper, to taste
1. Heat pan over medium heat. Add lechon and cook until oil comes out (about 5-7
minutes).
2. Add garlic and onions, sauté for about 2 minutes until onions are translucent. Place in shrimp paste.
3. Add baguio beans, red chillies and coconut milk. Cook for another 3-5 minutes.
4. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with more red chilies
Shot exclusively for Rappler at Viking Range Philippines in Westgate, Commerce Avenue cor Filinvest Avenue, Ayala Alabang
