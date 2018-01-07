Still have leftover lechon clogging up your fridge?

Published 8:30 PM, January 07, 2018

A great alternative to the usual kawali and paksiw leftover lechon is made into is this comforting down-home dish.

Ingredients

1 cup left over lechon, finely minced

1 tablespoon oil for frying

1 teaspoon shrimp paste

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup white onions, minced

1 cup baguio beans, sliced (about 2 inches long)

2 pieces red chilies, minced

1 cup coconut milk

Salt and pepper, to taste

1. Heat pan over medium heat. Add lechon and cook until oil comes out (about 5-7

minutes).

2. Add garlic and onions, sauté for about 2 minutes until onions are translucent. Place in shrimp paste.

3. Add baguio beans, red chillies and coconut milk. Cook for another 3-5 minutes.

4. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with more red chilies

Shot exclusively for Rappler at Viking Range Philippines in Westgate, Commerce Avenue cor Filinvest Avenue, Ayala Alabang

– Rappler.com