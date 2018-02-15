Eating clean made easy!

Published 8:00 PM, February 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Who has time to eat healthy? According to Rachel Alejandro and chef Barni Alejandro of The Sexy Chef, everyone does.

A section in their latest cookbook 21 Days to a Sexier You is dedicated to mason jar salads – quick meals that you can prep a night or even a weekend ahead and grab and go as you head out for work in the morning. When it’s time for lunch, shake the jars up, pour them out into a bowl and enjoy.

Below are 5 of their easy salad recipes that you can try at home. Keep in mind that these will stay fresh for only 3 days and that it’s important that your dressing stays at the bottom of the jar so your more delicate ingredients – like lettuce – stay fresh.

Pomelo shrimp salad with patis-mansi dressing

Serves 1

(279 calories)

Fat-fighting nutrients – Calcium: honey, shrimp; Fiber: pomelo, napa cabbage, carrots, romaine lettuce; Omega-3 Fatty Acid: shrimp; Vitamin D: shrimp

Ingredients:

2 tsp calamansi juice

1 tsp fish sauce

1 tsp water

2 tsp honey

1/4 tsp garlic, chopped

1/2 cup pomelo (suha), sliced into bite-sized segments

1/4 cup napa cabbage (pechay Baguio), thinly sliced

1/4 cup carrots, shredded

1/4 cup cooked medium-sized shrimp, peeled

1/2 cup romaine lettuce, torn

2 tbsp roasted peanuts

Procedure:

In a small bowl, whisk together the calamansi juice, fish sauce, water, honey, and garlic. Pour the dressing in the bottom of a 16-ounce mason jar then begin to layer your salad. Start with the pomelo, napa cabbage, carrots, shrimp, and lettuce. Top with peanuts. Screw on the lid, shake and enjoy.

Naked taco salad with creamy salsa dressing

Serves 1

(302 calories)

Fat-fighting nutrients – Calcium: yogurt, cheddar cheese; Fiber: black or kidney beans, corn, cherry tomato, romaine lettuce, avocado

Ingredients:

2 tbsp store-bought or homemade salsa

1 tbsp plain yogurt

1/4 cup canned black beans or kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1/4cup store-bought or homemade roast chicken, skin removed and diced

2 tbsp whole kernel corn

1/4 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

2 tbsp cheddar cheese, shredded

1/2 cup romaine lettuce, torn

1/4 cup avocado, pitted, peeled, and diced

Procedure:

In a small bowl, whisk together the salsa and yogurt until well combined. Pour the dressing in the bottom of a 16-ounce mason jar then begin to layer your salad. Start with the black beans, chicken, corn, cherry tomatoes, cheese, lettuce and top with avocado. Screw on the lid, shake and enjoy.

Thai crunch salad with Dole mandarin oranges with peanut dressing

Serves 1

(279 calories)

Fat-fighting nutrients – Fiber: cucumber, carrots, violet cabbage, Dole Mandarin Oranges, romaine lettuce; Omega-3 Fatty Acid: sesame oil

Ingredients:

2 tsp soy sauce

1 tsp cane vinegar

1 tsp sesame oil

1/2 tsp garlic, chopped

1 tsp peanut butter

1 tsp coconut sugar

1/4 cup unpeeled cucumber, sliced into matchsticks

1/4 cup carrots, shredded

1/2 cup violet cabbage, thinly sliced

1/2 cup Dole Mandarin Oranges in 100% Fruit Juice, drained

1/2 cup romaine lettuce, torn

2 tbsp roasted peanuts

Procedure:

In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, vinegar, sesame oil, garlic, peanut butter and coconut sugar until well combined. Pour the dressing in the bottom of a 16-ounce mason jar then begin to layer your salad. Start with the cucumber, carrots, violet cabbage, mandarin oranges and lettuce. Top with peanuts. Screw on lid, shake and enjoy.



California roll salad with sesame dressing

Serves 1

(494 calories)

Fat-fighting nutrients – Calcium: honey, edamame, sesame seeds, nori (seaweed); Fiber: cucumber, carrots, brown rice, edamame or corn, sesame seeds; Omega-3 Fatty Acid: sesame oil, salmon or tuna, edamame; Vitamin D: salmon or tuna

Ingredients:

2 tbsp sesame oil

2 tsp cane vinegar

1 tsp soy sauce

1 tsp honey

1/4 cup unpeeled cucumber, spiralized or sliced into matchsticks

1/4 cup carrots, grated

1 sheet nori (seaweed), cut into strips

1/3 cup cooked brown rice

1/4 cup smoked salmon, sliced into bit sized pieces or canned tuna

2 tbsp edamame, (boiled until tender and shelled) or whole kernel corn

1 cheek mango, diced

1 tsp black or white sesame seeds, toasted

Procedure:

In a small bowl, whisk together the sesame oil, cane vinegar, soy sauce, and honey until emulsified. Pour the dressing in the bottom of a 16-ounce mason jar then begin to layer your salad. Start with the cucumber, carrots, nori, brown rice, salmon, edamame, and mango. Sprinkle with sesame seeds. Screw on the lid, shake and enjoy.

Greek-style salad with balsamic vinaigrette

Serves 1

(392 calories)

Fat-fighting nutrients – Calcium: honey, feta cheese; Fiber: chickpeas, cucumber, tomato, black olives, violet cabbage, romaine lettuce; Omega-3 Fatty Acid: olive oil, black olives; Vitamin D: feta cheese

Ingredients:

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp balsamic vinegar

1/2 tsp honey

1/8 tsp salt small pinch of ground black pepper

1/4 cup canned chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1/4 cup unpeeled cucumber, diced

1/4 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 tbsp black olives, sliced

2 tbsp feta cheese, cubed or crumbled

1/2 cup violet cabbage, thinly sliced

1/2 cup romaine lettuce, torn

Procedure:

In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper until emulsified. Pour the dressing in the bottom of a 16-ounce mason jar then begin to layer your salad. Start with the chickpeas, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese, violet cabbage and lettuce. Screw on the lid, shake and enjoy.

– Rappler.com