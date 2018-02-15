5 mason jar salads you can prep for a healthy lunch
MANILA, Philippines – Who has time to eat healthy? According to Rachel Alejandro and chef Barni Alejandro of The Sexy Chef, everyone does.
A section in their latest cookbook 21 Days to a Sexier You is dedicated to mason jar salads – quick meals that you can prep a night or even a weekend ahead and grab and go as you head out for work in the morning. When it’s time for lunch, shake the jars up, pour them out into a bowl and enjoy.
Below are 5 of their easy salad recipes that you can try at home. Keep in mind that these will stay fresh for only 3 days and that it’s important that your dressing stays at the bottom of the jar so your more delicate ingredients – like lettuce – stay fresh.
Pomelo shrimp salad with patis-mansi dressing
- Serves 1
- (279 calories)
- Fat-fighting nutrients – Calcium: honey, shrimp; Fiber: pomelo, napa cabbage, carrots, romaine lettuce; Omega-3 Fatty Acid: shrimp; Vitamin D: shrimp
Ingredients:
- 2 tsp calamansi juice
- 1 tsp fish sauce
- 1 tsp water
- 2 tsp honey
- 1/4 tsp garlic, chopped
- 1/2 cup pomelo (suha), sliced into bite-sized segments
- 1/4 cup napa cabbage (pechay Baguio), thinly sliced
- 1/4 cup carrots, shredded
- 1/4 cup cooked medium-sized shrimp, peeled
- 1/2 cup romaine lettuce, torn
- 2 tbsp roasted peanuts
Procedure:
- In a small bowl, whisk together the calamansi juice, fish sauce, water, honey, and garlic.
- Pour the dressing in the bottom of a 16-ounce mason jar then begin to layer your salad.
- Start with the pomelo, napa cabbage, carrots, shrimp, and lettuce.
- Top with peanuts.
- Screw on the lid, shake and enjoy.
Naked taco salad with creamy salsa dressing
- Serves 1
- (302 calories)
- Fat-fighting nutrients – Calcium: yogurt, cheddar cheese; Fiber: black or kidney beans, corn, cherry tomato, romaine lettuce, avocado
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp store-bought or homemade salsa
- 1 tbsp plain yogurt
- 1/4 cup canned black beans or kidney beans, rinsed and drained
- 1/4cup store-bought or homemade roast chicken, skin removed and diced
- 2 tbsp whole kernel corn
- 1/4 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 2 tbsp cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1/2 cup romaine lettuce, torn
- 1/4 cup avocado, pitted, peeled, and diced
Procedure:
- In a small bowl, whisk together the salsa and yogurt until well combined.
- Pour the dressing in the bottom of a 16-ounce mason jar then begin to layer your salad.
- Start with the black beans, chicken, corn, cherry tomatoes, cheese, lettuce and top with avocado.
- Screw on the lid, shake and enjoy.
Thai crunch salad with Dole mandarin oranges with peanut dressing
- Serves 1
- (279 calories)
- Fat-fighting nutrients – Fiber: cucumber, carrots, violet cabbage, Dole Mandarin Oranges, romaine lettuce; Omega-3 Fatty Acid: sesame oil
Ingredients:
- 2 tsp soy sauce
- 1 tsp cane vinegar
- 1 tsp sesame oil
- 1/2 tsp garlic, chopped
- 1 tsp peanut butter
- 1 tsp coconut sugar
- 1/4 cup unpeeled cucumber, sliced into matchsticks
- 1/4 cup carrots, shredded
- 1/2 cup violet cabbage, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup Dole Mandarin Oranges in 100% Fruit Juice, drained
- 1/2 cup romaine lettuce, torn
- 2 tbsp roasted peanuts
Procedure:
- In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, vinegar, sesame oil, garlic, peanut butter and coconut sugar until well combined.
- Pour the dressing in the bottom of a 16-ounce mason jar then begin to layer your salad.
- Start with the cucumber, carrots, violet cabbage, mandarin oranges and lettuce. Top with peanuts.
- Screw on lid, shake and enjoy.
California roll salad with sesame dressing
- Serves 1
- (494 calories)
- Fat-fighting nutrients – Calcium: honey, edamame, sesame seeds, nori (seaweed); Fiber: cucumber, carrots, brown rice, edamame or corn, sesame seeds; Omega-3 Fatty Acid: sesame oil, salmon or tuna, edamame; Vitamin D: salmon or tuna
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp sesame oil
- 2 tsp cane vinegar
- 1 tsp soy sauce
- 1 tsp honey
- 1/4 cup unpeeled cucumber, spiralized or sliced into matchsticks
- 1/4 cup carrots, grated
- 1 sheet nori (seaweed), cut into strips
- 1/3 cup cooked brown rice
- 1/4 cup smoked salmon, sliced into bit sized pieces or canned tuna
- 2 tbsp edamame, (boiled until tender and shelled) or whole kernel corn
- 1 cheek mango, diced
- 1 tsp black or white sesame seeds, toasted
Procedure:
- In a small bowl, whisk together the sesame oil, cane vinegar, soy sauce, and honey until emulsified.
- Pour the dressing in the bottom of a 16-ounce mason jar then begin to layer your salad.
- Start with the cucumber, carrots, nori, brown rice, salmon, edamame, and mango. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.
- Screw on the lid, shake and enjoy.
Greek-style salad with balsamic vinaigrette
- Serves 1
- (392 calories)
- Fat-fighting nutrients – Calcium: honey, feta cheese; Fiber: chickpeas, cucumber, tomato, black olives, violet cabbage, romaine lettuce; Omega-3 Fatty Acid: olive oil, black olives; Vitamin D: feta cheese
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 tsp balsamic vinegar
- 1/2 tsp honey
- 1/8 tsp salt small pinch of ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup canned chickpeas, rinsed and drained
- 1/4 cup unpeeled cucumber, diced
- 1/4 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 tbsp black olives, sliced
- 2 tbsp feta cheese, cubed or crumbled
- 1/2 cup violet cabbage, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup romaine lettuce, torn
Procedure:
- In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper until emulsified.
- Pour the dressing in the bottom of a 16-ounce mason jar then begin to layer your salad.
- Start with the chickpeas, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese, violet cabbage and lettuce.
- Screw on the lid, shake and enjoy.
– Rappler.com