A fresh new take on a staple weeknight dish

Published 7:42 PM, March 28, 2018

You're going to want to make this part of your weekday meal rotation. This pan-fried tanigue packs a lot of flavor with very little effort

Ingredients

FOR THE FISH

2 (150-gram) Tanigue steaks

juice of ½ lime (or lemon)

3 cloves garlic

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to season

Canola oil, for pan-frying

FOR THE SALSA

½ cup canned corn kernels

5 small tomatoes, diced

1 small red onion, diced

Juice of ½ lime (or lemon)

Salt and pepper to season

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro (or according to taste)

Prepare salsa: Combine corn kernels, tomatoes, and onion in a bowl. Add lime juice; season with salt and pepper. Add cilantro, mix well, then set aside. Season tanigue steaks with lime juice, salt, pepper, garlic, and olive oil. Pan-fry fish on preheated, oiled pan for 7 to 8 minutes, Flip once. Set aside to rest. Top fish with salsa before serving.

Shot exclusively for Rappler at Viking Range Philippines in Westgate, Commerce Avenue cor Filinvest Avenue, Ayala Alabang

– Rappler.com