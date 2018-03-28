RAPPLER RECIPES: Pan-Fried Tanigue with Tomato and Corn Salsa
You're going to want to make this part of your weekday meal rotation. This pan-fried tanigue packs a lot of flavor with very little effort
Ingredients
FOR THE FISH
-
2 (150-gram) Tanigue steaks
-
juice of ½ lime (or lemon)
-
3 cloves garlic
-
2 tablespoons olive oil
-
Salt and pepper to season
-
Canola oil, for pan-frying
FOR THE SALSA
-
½ cup canned corn kernels
-
5 small tomatoes, diced
-
1 small red onion, diced
-
Juice of ½ lime (or lemon)
-
Salt and pepper to season
-
1 tablespoon chopped cilantro (or according to taste)
-
Prepare salsa: Combine corn kernels, tomatoes, and onion in a bowl.
-
Add lime juice; season with salt and pepper. Add cilantro, mix well, then set aside.
-
Season tanigue steaks with lime juice, salt, pepper, garlic, and olive oil.
-
Pan-fry fish on preheated, oiled pan for 7 to 8 minutes,
-
Flip once.
-
Set aside to rest.
-
Top fish with salsa before serving.
Shot exclusively for Rappler at Viking Range Philippines in Westgate, Commerce Avenue cor Filinvest Avenue, Ayala Alabang
– Rappler.com