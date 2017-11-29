The couple launches their book, '10 Things We Fight About'

MANILA, Philippines – Maricar Reyes-Poon says that she isn't pregnant. The news came after her character in La Luna Sangre, Samantha, made an unexpected exit when she was killed by her half-brother, Sandrino, played by Richard Gutierrez.

People speculated on why Samantha was killed off the series and one of the rumors was that Maricar was pregnant. The actress played a sultry and fearless vampire in the show and had to engage in complicated fight scenes, which she admits to have caused her physical injury at one point.

“We really want. We’re waiting. We’re not even planning. We wanted it yesterday. Pero waiting talaga kami, na ayaw talaga namin ma-pressure, kasi the more na-ma-pressure, the more na mahihirapan,” Maricar said in a media interview during a press gathering for their recently published book. (But we're really waiting and we don't want to be pressured because the more we get pressured, the more it will be hard for us.)

Richard dreams of having twins, but Maricar isn’t so keen on the idea. Both prefer to have a son as their eldest, but of course would be happy with any child they would be blessed with, regardless of gender.

Richard explains, “Gusto kong boy kasi parang pag nauna 'yung babae, siya 'yung nagiging responsible, 'yung lalaki, alagain. Ayoko – gusto ko siya yung nag-aalaga, so mas gusto ko mauna siya.”

(I want a boy because if the girl comes first, she becomes the responsible one and the guy ends up being the one taken care of. don't want that – I want the boy to take care of girl, that's why I prefer him to be the first born.)

They do have one baby – a book. The couple recently released 10 Things We Fight About under ABS-CBN Publishing.

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony back in 2013. After the wedding, the couple’s popularity on social media increased dramatically and their manager encouraged them to put up a blog.

Their blog, Relationship Matters, was born and through it, Maricar and Richard share tidbits about their married life along with Christ-centered relationship advice. The success of the blog paved the way for discussions on having their words in book form. Drafting of the book began soon thereafter.

10 Things We Fight About is a book that, in Maricar and Richard’s own words, shares the 10 most common causes of conflict in their marriage and how they have managed to deal with such issues.

It also gives a background on how each of them were raised and how this affects who they are as individuals – Richard being the one with the strong personality and Maricar as the gentle, peaceful soul. Their individual traits, in turn, have an effect on how they respond to the challenges of married life, but they are able to work on their differences, hand-in-hand.

Even if Richard Gutierrez has killed her in La Luna Sangre, another Richard – her own husband – continues to bring life to Maricar’s existence. This however, does not mean that married life has to revolve only around the two of them.

Maricar has a piece of advice for over-idealistic couples who think of marital conflict as a bane on a couple’s union.

“Okay lang kung nag-aaway. It’s really part of it.No matter how perfect your partner is at the start, meron at meron talagang punto na magcla-clash kayo na sobrang hindi okay.

(It's okay to fight. It's really part of it. No matter how perfect your partner is at the start, there will be instances you'll clash with each other.)

“And that’s fine. You just have to realize that it’s normal and that’s there’s a way to work through it talaga.”

“It’s just kung pareho kayong willing to work it out, pwede. Pwede pa ring maging masaya ulit after a fight.”

(It's just if you're both willing to work out, it's possible. It's possible for you to be happy even after a fight.)

10 Things We Fight About is available nationally in book stores. – Rappler.com