The Big Bad Wolf book sale is heading to Manila and will be up all day and night from February 16 to 25

Published 5:18 PM, February 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In the age of gadgets and computers and social media, there will always be people out there who would rather have a book in their hand.

For the book lovers out there, here's a special treat. The Big Bad Wolf book sale is coming to Manila and will likely get every bookworm lining up.

The book sale, scheduled from February 16 to 25 at the World Trade Center, will be open 24 hours a day. The best part is all the books you'll be able to check out will be sold from 60% to 80% off. And the big news – admission to the book sale is free.

In a press release, Miguel Mercado, Big Bad Wolf's marketing manager, said aside from the affordable prices, physical forms of books still remain high on everyone's hands.

“Physical books are here to stay, as they stimulate deep reading and engage the readers more,” he said.

Big Bad Wolf Books wants to do its part in improving literacy by making it accessible and affordable for people to buy books,” he added.

If you been waiting to get a Nancy Drew novel and or rekindle an interest in Harry Potter, get ready and save up to splurge on those books. – Rappler.com

For more information, check out Big Bad Wolf on www.facebook.com/bbwbooksphilippines.