Books for as low as P50? Yes, please!

Published 7:16 PM, March 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Bookworms are only just recovering from the 24-hour madness that was the Big Bad Wolf book sale. Now, National Book Store is giving them another opportunity to pick up more titles.

The beloved bookstore recently announced their warehouse sale, which offers imported books from as low as P50.

The warehouse sale will be held on the second floor of the National Book Store building at Quezon Ave cor Scout Borromeo in Quezon City.

It will run from March 15 to 18, and will be open from 7am to 12am too – not 24 hours, but definitely more than enough time to do all the browsing and book hoarding you want. You’ll probably just need to buy a new bookcase afterwards. – Rappler.com