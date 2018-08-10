The sale runs from August 10 to September 9

Published 11:34 AM, August 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – If there was ever a season for hoarding books, it may be now. The Anvil Publishing Warehouse Sale is running for almost a month – from August 10 to September 9, with books selling for as low as P5.

The sale will be held at Anvil's Warehouse Center at KM 14 West Service Road, La Suerte Compound, Merville in Parañaque.

With inflation hitting new highs, the book sale prices are a peripheral comfort: ranging from P5 to P100. New or regular items are 20% off.

The sale will be open from 8 am to 5 pm daily, and is closed on Mondays and holidays.

Admission to the sale is free so it's open to everyone, but because of the venue's rules, customers should avoid wearing slippers, sando, and shorts.

Anvil has published cookbooks, textbooks, children's books, novels, poetry, and everything in between – mostly written by Filipino authors. – Rappler.com