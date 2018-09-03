The annual event – a treat for both educators and casual readers – will be held from September 12 to 16

MANILA, Philippines – One of the country's biggest book events will be happening from September 12 to 16 at the SMX Convention Center in the Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay City.

On Facebook, organizers said the 39th Manila International Book Fair (MIBF) will include not just the usual wide selection of books, but also book launches, signings, discussions with fellow readers, and other events. (WATCH: Inside Manila International Book Fair 2017)

"Now on its 39th year, the MIBF continues to be the country's biggest and longest-running book fair. It showcases the largest and most varied collection of literature for leisure and academic reading," organizers said.

The annual event – a treat for both educators and casual readers – will open for trade buyers and schools on September 12, from 10 am to 8 pm.

On September 13 and 16, it'll be open from 10 am to 8 pm while on September 14 and 15, it'll be open from 10 am to 9 pm. – Rappler.com