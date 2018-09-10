The best part? Admission is free for the bazaar, which runs from September 14-16.

Published 10:19 AM, September 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Bookworms, here’s another reason to rejoice (and say sorry to your bank accounts): the Book Binge Bazaar is returning from September 14 to 16 at the SMX Convention Center at the Mall of Asia Complex.

At the National Book Store event, you’ll be able to score books at 5 price points: P75, P125, P175, P275, and P375. It’s open from 10 am to 12 am during those three days. The best part? Admission is free.

In a press release, National Book Stores said the bazaar will include a gamut of interests and genres – from adult titles, My Little Pony storybooks, and guidebooks for work, travel, health, fashion, and everything else in between. – Rappler.com