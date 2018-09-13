Boris Joaquin and Renz Mansujeto will be signing copies of their book 'Project Purpose: Find Your Why to Find Your Way' at the 39th Manila International Book Fair

Published 6:30 PM, September 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Project Purpose Philippines founder Boris Joaquin and corporate trainer Renz Mansujeto are launching their latest book Project Purpose: Find Your Why to Find Your Way.

Written for students and young professionals, the book aims to guide readers and help them discover not only their purpose but also themselves.

In the book, Boris and Renz look back at the challenges and highlights they went through and how they got to where they are. They say the book is 50% written by the two, while the rest is up to the reader.

In his interview on ANC, Boris said that today's generation is the most driven to make their own paths.

“I believe the younger generations are the most purposeful and driven of all the generations…Gifted with the ability to easily navigate this world through the agency of technology, they have the confidence and the daring to make something of their lives, and if they choose, to live a life of consequence to this world. The world will benefit when these young movers have a clear sense of purpose, and this will require wisdom, discernment, and some guiding principles,” said Boris, who is also a Rappler contributor.

Boris and Renz are set to sign copies of the book at the 39th Manila International Book Fair on September 15 and 16. Better get a copy and start mapping out what you want in life. – Rappler.com