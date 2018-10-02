Jose Rizal’s Filipino translations of classic Andersen tales will now be available for the public to read

Published 12:51 PM, October 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - The cultural crossover of two brilliant literary minds is here for all history nuts and bookworms to appreciate.

Anvil Publishing, together with The Royal Danish Embassy, is releasing a new book entitled Hans Christian Andersen and Jose Rizal: From Denmark to the Philippines, a compilation of classic fairy tales created by beloved writer Hans Christian Andersen, translated to Tagalog by none other than the Philippines' very own Jose Rizal.

This one-of-a-kind volume edited by Danish ambassador Jan Top Christensen will be available in the country starting Friday, October 5, and will also include in-depth essays from Danish and Filipino historians and literary scholars, such as Ejnar Stig Askgaard, Katrina Gutierrez, Johs. Nørregaard Frandsen, and Ambeth R. Ocampo.

“The book is both for young readers and adults. The fairy tales have several layers, and both groups can benefit from reading the tales,” said Ambassador Christensen. Those interested in history will also benefit from the book’s introduction of the historical links between Denmark and the Philippines.

“Overall, the fairy tales transcend a specific historic period as it mirrors timeless human conditions and challenges which are still relevant in today’s society,” Anvil Publishing said.

Hans Christian Andersen and Jose Rizal: From Denmark to the Philippines is available at P695 (soft cover) and P1,500 (hard cover) and can already be bought through the Anvil Publishing website, and at National Book Store and Powerbooks outlets starting Friday, October 5. - Rappler.com