The in-demand sequel to Mitch Albom’s worldwide best-seller, ‘The Five People You Meet in Heaven,' is sure to once again tug at your heartstrings

Published 12:30 AM, October 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Fifteen years after the release of his first novel, The Five People You Meet in Heaven, New York Times bestselling author Mitch Albom is finally coming out with its sequel – the highly-anticipated The Next Person You Meet in Heaven



The Five People You Meet in Heaven, centers on Eddie, a gruff war veteran, and the spiritual aftermath of his heroic act of saving the life of a young girl named Annie.

The story now follows Annie, the little girl Eddie saved from death in the first book, as she traverses her own heavenly journey, meeting Eddie once again.

According to Albom, his latest literary pursuit is the most-clamored-for sequel by his readers.

“It was very pleasurable to reconnect this time with my characters, especially Eddie, who is one of my favorites,” Albom said, who based Eddie on his own uncle, a World War II veteran. The author is also known to inject his personal experiences into his works.

Albom's publishing success began with his 1997 breakthrough book, Tuesdays with Morrie, with other hits to follow such as For One More Day and Have a Little Faith.

Selling more than 39 million copies worldwide so far, it's evident that 60-year-old Mitch Albom continues to be a master storyteller in his own right, and his loyal fans couldn't be happier about this long-awaited surprise.

The Next Person You Meet in Heaven is available at most major bookstores in the Philippines. -Rappler.com