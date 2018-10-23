16-year-old and 14-year-old film students from the UK are adapting King’s short story into their own film

Published 2:15 PM, October 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Master of horror storytelling Stephen King, whose stories aren’t strangers to the Hollywood re-adaptation scene, has just sold one of his book’s rights for just $1 to a rather young pair of writers.

This lucky bunch are students from the Blaenau Gwent Film Academy in Wales, United Kingdom, who acquired King’s rights to his short story Stationary Bike for a mere buck.

The non-profit opportunity was made possible by the Dollar Babies section of King’s official website, where film students can request for the rights of a selection of the author’s short stories which aren’t under contract. King has been granting film students’ dreams since the 1970s.

"We knew already that Stephen King was excellent at supporting education establishments," a teacher at the academy, Kevin Phillips, said to Mashable.

Sixteen-year-old Alfie Evans and 14-year-old Cerys Cliff are the two Welsh teens who are currently adapting the King short story into a script, after which a team of 30 students will help develop it into a film by April 2019.

"They insist that we send Stephen King a copy," Phillips said. "That was part of the contract — Stephen always loves to see the work and please send him a DVD when it's all complete."

The finished film will also be sent to film festivals. – Rappler.com