The National Book Development Board and the Manila Critics Circle have announced 2017's best books published in the Philippines

Published 4:14 PM, November 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — On its 37th year, the National Book Awards have released their best book picks of 2017, chosen by the National Book Development Board (NDBD) and the Manila Critics Circle (MCC).

Which of your favorite local works took home an award?

Here's the full list of 2017's National Book Awards winners:

Best Novel in Filipino: Ang Ikatlong Antikristo by Eros Atalia, published by Visprint, Inc.

Best Novel in English: The Quiet Ones: A Novel by Glenn Diaz, published by Ateneo de Manila University Press

Best Book of Short Fiction in Filipino: Ang Nawawala by Chuckberry Pascual, published by Visprint, Inc.

Best Book of Short Fiction in English: Coral Cove and Other Stories by Angelo R. Lacuesta, published by University of Santo Tomas Publishing House

Best Book of Nonfiction Prose in Filipino: Pag-Ahon: Mga Kuwentong Buhay ng mga Nanay edited by Luna Sicat Cleto, published by 8Letters Bookstore and Publishing

Best Book of Nonfiction Prose in English: Of Tyrants and Martyrs: A Political Memoir by Manuel C. Lahoz, published by The University of the Philippines Press

Best Book of Essays in English: The Thing with Feathers by Cristina Pantoja Hidalgo, published by University of Santo Tomas Publishing House

Best Anthology in Filipino: May Tiktik sa Bubong, May Sigbin sa Silong by Allan N. Derain, published by Ateneo De Manila University Press

Best Anthology in English: Tinalunay: Hinugpong Nga Panurat Nga Winaray by Merlie M. Alunan, The University of the Philippines Press

Best Book of Literary Criticism/Literary History in English: Elites and Ilustrados in Philippine Culture by Caroline Hau, published by Ateneo de Manila University Press

Best Book of Poetry in Filipino: Mga Sagat ng Naligaw sa Gubat by Emmanuel Q. Velasco, published by Ateneo de Naga University Press

Best Book of Poetry in English: Running with Ghosts by Merlie M. Alunan, published by Ateneo de Naga University Press

Best Graphic Literature: Dead Balagtas, Tomo 1: Mga Sayaw ng Dagat at Lupa by Emiliana Kampilan, published by Adarna House, Inc.

Best Translated Book: Bamboo Whispers, Poetry of the Mangyan translated by Hanunuo Mangyan, edited by Lolita Delgado Fansler, Quintin V. Pastrana, Raena E. Abella, and Emily L. Catapang, published by The Bookmark, Inc.

Best Book on Art: The Life and Times of Purita Kalaw Ledesma edited by Purissima Benitez-Johannot, published by Vibal Foundation, Inc.

Best Book on Professions: The Philippines Towards Resilient Cities and Communities by Felino Palafox Jr., published by Anvil Publishing, Inc.

Best Book in the Social Sciences: Philippine Modernities: Music, Performing Arts, and Language, 1880-1941 by Jose S. Buenconsejo, published by The University of the Philippines Press

Best Book on History: Cyclones & Earthquakes: The Jesuits, Prediction, Trade, & Spanish Dominion in Cuba & The Philippines, 1850-1898 by Aitor Anduaga, published by Ateneo de Manila University Press

Best Book in Journalism: Magandang Gabi Bayan: Nation, Journalism Discourse, and Television News in the Philippines by Estelle Marie M. Ladrido, published by Ateneo de Manila University Press

Best Book on Humor, Sports, and Lifestyle: Playing With The Big Boys: Basketball, American Imperialism, and Subaltern Discourse in the Philippines by Lou Antolihao, published by Ateneo de Manila University Press

Best Book on Food: Feast With Me by Stephanie Zubiri, published by Anvil Publishing, Inc.

Best Book in Science: Traditional Medicine in the Colonial Philippines, 16th to the 19th Century by Ma. Mercedes G. Planta, published by The University of the Philippines Press

Best Book Design: Dead Balagtas, Tomo 1: Mga Sayaw ng Dagat at Lupa, designed by Emiliana Kampilan, published by Adarna House, Inc.

Publisher of the Year: Ateneo de Manila University Press

– Rappler.com