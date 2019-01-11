The novelist and poet's ‘Love Looks Pretty On You’ book signing tour is happening on February 23 and 24

Published 8:49 PM, January 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Fans of poet and novelist Lang Leav will be happy to know that the best-selling author will be making her way back to Manila, just in time for the month of love.

We're bringing bestselling author Lang Leav back to Manila! Save the date: February 23 and 24, 2019!



Stay tuned for the venue and event mechanics, as well as a chance to pre-order the book. RSVP here to be updated: https://t.co/8kEdOVf4Dk. #LangLeavInPH #NBSevents pic.twitter.com/bQ5wH7cXpp — National Book Store (@nbsalert) January 11, 2019

Leav's Love Looks Pretty On You book signing tour is happening on the weekend of February 23 and 24, from 10 am to 8 pm, and will be hosted by National Book Store.

Details on the venue and mechanics have yet to be announced.

This will be the second time Leav will be in the Philippines, having visited the first time in 2017.

The author is best known for her works Love & Misadventure, Lullabies and Memories, The Universe of Us, Memories, and Sad Girls. – Rappler.com